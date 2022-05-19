Family doctors promote health delivery in society – Afolabi

The Osun State branch Chairman, Society of Family Physicians of Nigeria (SOFPON), Dr Tunde Afolabi, MBBS, FWACP, says Family Doctors are contributing towards promoting healthcare in the society.

Dr Tunde disclosed this on Thursday in Osogbo at a ceremony to mark the 2022 Edition of the World Family Doctors Day.

He said, “Family Doctors work so hard to restore the health of our patients. Family Medicine is a medical speciality within primary care that provides continuous and comprehensive health care for individuals and families across all ages and agenda.

“Family Doctors always play important part in everybody’s life, when you need help related to your health, you rush to frontline doctors.

“Recently, the world has seen how Family Doctors are contributing towards promoting healthcare delivery in the society.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we were at the forefront of fighting for the lives of infected and uninfected people, even when we were not well appreciated by the Government and the society at large.”

He stated that the World Family Doctors Day was first declared by WONCA and celebrated on 19th May 2010.

According to him, it is being celebrated every year since then to highlight the critical contributions of Family Doctors to the health of individuals and families.

It is also celebrated to underscore the development of healthcare system all over the world and to appreciate the central role of Family Doctors.

“At this juncture, I want to appreciate our forefathers in the profession who have deemed it fit to create this speciality in the Medical World.

“The theme for this year’s celebration of Family Doctors is: “Always there to care.”

“Why the choice of this topic for this year? This is because we are the gateway and indeed available wherever, whenever,” he added.

