Family fixes dates for Brown Ebewele’s funeral

The family of former Edo State Commissioner for Sports, Brown Ebewele, has fixed dates for the burial rites of the late sports icon.

Ebewele fondly called Juju Man was former national decathlon champion and reputed sports administrator. He died after surgery in a private hospital in Warri on December 31, 2021.

According to the programme released by his son, Brown Ebewele Jr, the late sports administrator will begin the final journey with a Lying-in-state in his house in Benin City on January 27. His body will similarly be moved to Ogbemudia Stadium the next day, January 28 for Lying-in-state.

After the paying of homage to the fallen sports icon by present and past athletes, administrators and well wishers, Ebewele will begin his final journey to his home town, Arue Uromi same day.

A social gathering and wake is planned for January 29 at Uromi before finally interred.

Ebewele Jr who is a bespoke fashion guru in the federal capital city of Abuja stressed that a Thanksgiving Service is to cap the funeral activities on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

