Family, friends thumb up MEMMCOL CEO @ 60, urge peace, patriotism

The CEO Momas Electricity Metres Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), Engr. Kola Gbolasere Balogun, has urged Nigerian youths to embrace Nigeria in peace, love, unity and shun violence as future leaders of the nation, “Because, only a troubled and unsettled soul would neglect responsibilities and dabble into unimportant things.”

Responding to the shower of love by family members celebrating him at his 60th birthday in Abuja, Thursday, Balogun further advised youths to create a platform for their voices to be heard and as well act in major roles in the ongoing effort to rebuild Nigeria and Africa in general.

According to him, the best way to make progress is to embrace non-violence and also as a forerunner to what “we call non-violence communication, which we believe, if we employ, will bring development to Africa.

“However, we have discovered that over 70 percent of electorates are made up of youths but after the election, the youths are not represented in governance. The future, they say, belongs to the youth. Youths, need to try and create a platform where they can speak in unison with unified purpose because as we all know, there is strength in number.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr. Hammed kehinde Balogun, expressed gratitude to God for His show of mercy, love and kindness upon Engr Kola Gbolasere Balogun, which he said he has deployed in touching lives of the downtrodden and less privileged.

Hammed said the Offa, Kwara state born electrical and telecommunication engineer and CEO MEMMCOl Nig Ltd is a detribalised patriot, who has through his foundation advanced humanitarian outreach with scholarship schemes, youth empowerment and care for the elderly in Offa and beyond.

“It is with great delight that we your siblings and indeed the family felicitate with you on your diamond jubilee. You are a quintessential leader and manager who has shown love not only to your family members but those you come across irrespective of their status or faith.

“We are proud to share family bond with a man with heart of gold like you and pray that God in His infinite mercy will continue to make you a shining star among equals and bless you with abundant health.”

The Baloguns say Engr. Kola Balogun, who is the eldest son of the family, has over the years demonstrated a high moral standard in personal and business life which has endeared him to those who come across him.

Engr. Balogun was born into the noble family of Gbolasere Balogun of the Balogun Oja-Ale Offa Kwara state in May 1962.

