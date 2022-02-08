Family hits FG over Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, extradition, trial

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tueeday, queried the federal government of Nigeria for failing to give insight and needed clarification on Kanu’s arrest, extradition and trial.

The embattled Kanu is currently standing trial before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja over allegations bordering on Treason.

The IPOB leader is presently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS).

In a press release issued on Tuesday by Mazi Kanunta Kanu, younger brother to Nnamdi Kanu and made available to pressmen, the family also expressed shock at the turn of event, expressing regrets over event that has characterised the trial presided over by Justice Binta Nyako.

The statement reads: “President Mohammadu Buhari’s led administration has failed to proffer clarifications on the processes deployed in extraditing the freedom fighter.

“As family, we insist on knowing the exact location from where our brother was intercepted, as alleged by the Nigerian government and how come no clarification has been given up until this date. The action of the federal government for us amount to illegality, and you can not put illegality on illegality and expect it to stand. So, if the Court failed to adhere to constitutional Law, we would be compelled to invoke the Prima Facie evidence against the federal government”.

According to the family, “despite the fact that the said seven count charges had been expunged, Kanu’s co-defendants were still answering those previous charges, and now, fifteen amended count charges has been prefferedy against him.”

The family has therefore condemned what it described as ‘delay tactics and long adjournment’