Family identifies vehicle of own member in Jos Pond 30 suspects arrested

30 suspects arrested Jos Following the discovery of additional vehicles in the pond where a missing General, Idris Alkali’s car was found, a family in Tilden Fulani, Bauchi state, said they have identified a bus belonging to one of their killed relations.

A family member, Abdul’azez Luqman Saleh, posted on his Facebook Page, saying the pulled car belonged to Alhaji Lawal Isa Tilden Fulani, killed in 2013.

He said: “This car with registration number Bauchi-AG 645 TRR also recovered from the pond belongs to Alhaji Lawal Isa Tilde, who was killed in 2013 by Berom youths, on the invitation of the ward head of Lankwanjet village, Mr Dara Chuwan Nyam.” He added that, “Lawal Isa was invited to Lankwanjet by the ward head in connection to a land he owned in the area.

With these shocking discoveries, we pray that the police would reopen the murder case file of Alhaji Lawal Tilde, who was killed and dumped in the pond, under the supervision of Mr. Dara Chuwan Nyam, the ward head of Lankwanjet village.

He further commented,”#justic eforlawaltilde.” In continuation of the search and rescue work, the Nigerian Army has cordoned off Dura-Du and arrested scores of suspects.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at 3 Division, Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya, told journalists that, “it is normal that when you conduct such an operation, some people will be apprehended.

They were screened and sorted out based on the degree of their culpability at the venue.

After sorting out, the suspects were later arrested and brought to the barracks for further interrogation.” He further said, “the general area around Dura-Du in Jos South local government area of Plateau state has been cordoned off; the aim is to search for the missing retired Major-General Idris Alkali dead or alive.” Army confirms arrest of 30 suspects Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of 30 suspects in a community in Plateau, in connection with the disappearance of one of the retired senior officer.

The army gave the number of the arrested suspects through its official Twitter handle Wednesday night.

The first phase of the operation involved combing the entire DuraDu community in Du District of Jos South council of Plateau state.

Thirty (30) suspects were arrested.

Weapons recovered from some of the suspects include, 3 X locally made single barrel guns and 3 X locally made pistols.

Alkali, a retired major-general, was declared missing September 3 while driving to Bauchi from Abuja.

After cordoning off the community, the army arrested some people in the early hours of Wednesday following the discovery of the car in which the general was travelling.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Information Officer, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kayode Ogunsanya, who confirmed the arrests, said he could not ascertain the number of the arrested persons.

The spokesman said: “It is normal that when you conduct such operation, some people will be apprehended.

They were screened and sorted out based on the degree of their culpability at the venue.

“After sorting out, the suspects were arrested and brought to the barracks for further investigation.

At the moment, we can’t ascertain the number of the people arrested.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.