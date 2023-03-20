Family of APC chieftain escapes death from fire inferno

The family of a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and a Federal Commissioner with the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Dr Theodore (TOE) Ekechi, has escaped from fire incident which razed their residence.

The incident which took place in Surulere Lagos saw the wife, children and household narrowly escape the fire.

Eye witness accounts said the fire was suspected to have been caused by a spark from a split unit air conditioner in one of the rooms upstairs at about 9.00 am.

The family was celebrating with the Lumen Christi Catholic online Mass Service at the family lounge when suddenly it was noticed that tick smoke had engulfed almost the entire upper floor of the house.

The fire in blistering flame and thick smoke which was accompanied with explosive sounds spread quickly blurring visibility of the main exit. It was the heroic interventions of neighbors that ensured timely evacuations of the household.

Neighbours battled the fire with fire extinguishers in the house and other sundry means for about thirty minutes before the arrival of Federal and State fire trucks. The fire men courageously engaged the raging inferno for about ninety minutes before it was brought under control.

Dr Ekechi, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Imo State was full of praises for the commitment, love and solidarity of neighbours and the Surulere Local Government Council Chairman as well as the gallant officers of the Federal and State Fire services.

He noted that the response of all without prejudice to tribe and colour demonstrated the strength and character of a united Nigeria.

