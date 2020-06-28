Family seeks help over cultists’ threats on lecturer’s life









Family of Stephen Adbesin, a lecturer in a tertiary institution in Lagos has cried out for help over threats to his life by cultists.



The family said Stephen was chased out of employment by students identified to be cult boys who sought to kill him for over a year ago.



Adebesin was said to have incurred the wrath of the cultists when he rejected pleas to award marks to their members who failed his course in a semester. The lecturer had insisted that the cult members who did not attend lectures up to the required period during the semester must repeat the course and ensure they pass the examination.



The cultists, according to family sources, carried out several unsuccessful plots to kill the lecturer which forced him to abscond from his home, abandoning his family to an unknown destination.



The cultists had delegated four of their members on that assignment, who between 10.25 and 10.40 am February 2, 2018, invaded the lecturer’s office at college in Lagos. They ordered the lecturer that he must pass some students who were member of Eye confraternity, that failed his course – Introduction to Business Statistics 2 (BAM 112) – which over 250 students offered in second semester of 2016/17 of the National Diploma 2 (200 level) students of School of Management, Department of Business Studies.



The lecturer worsened the risk of his life when he reported the incident to the Head of Department (HOD) who conducted immediate investigation to ascertain the profile of the students who were discovered to be members of the Eiye fraternity, a cult group, tormenting schools within Yaba area in Lagos state, and other tertiary institutions across Nigeria.



Adebesin had reported the attack to a police division in Lagos on October 25, 2018, which assured of conducting an investigation to ensure the suspects were arrested.



All the interventions from the school or the assurance from the police could not guarantee the life of Stephen. His woes were compounded when he was advised to be careful that membership of the cult spreads into the school and security operatives.



Adebesin was compelled to sell his car, temporarily relocate his family to his in-law’s residence at Thomas Street, Ebute-Meta (West) Lagos, while he turned into a fugitive hiding from his assailants.



The lecturer’s elder brother, Samuel Olukunle Adebesin, was killed in Abuja by some boys suspected to be cultists on December 31, 2018. The lecturer was spending the Christmas holidays in Abuja, trying to use their residence as a hideout but the cultists trailed him from Lagos.



Subsequently, the younger brother, James Olusegun Adebesin, was kidnapped in Abuja on March 14,, 2019, and tortured in Abuja by the same suspects on his way home after work.



The family is appealing for interventions of the security operatives for their son and other family members being attacked in his absence.