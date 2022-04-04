FAMRD begins livestock vaccination in Jigawa 

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources (FMARD) has begun a nationwide 2022 free mass vaccination campaign against Transboundry Animal Diseases (TADs), in the North west zone of the country.

The exercise, which took place at Maigatari local government area, a border town with the Niger Republic in the north west Jigawa state, was in line with the federal government’s policy of containing livestock diseases with a view to achieving herd immunity for prevention and possible eradication of the diseases.

The targeted diseases include, Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, (CBPPV), Foot and Mouth Disease, (FMDV), Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPRV) and Newcastle Disease (ND).

Flagging off the exercise, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar hinted, would be replicated in other geopolitical zones of the country.

Represented by the Director/Chief Veterinary Officer of the Federation, Dr. Maimuna Abdullahi Habib, Abubakar described livestock production as a major means of livelihood of Nigerians, which employs about 70 percent of its population.

Besides, he said, the livestock industry provides economic and food security, nutrition and means of livelihood for the majority of our rural dwellers. He added, “Livestock supplies the much-needed -protein for the growth of our children, spendable income and cash reserves for use in times of emergency, and are handy to fulfill cultural and religious obligations.

“Furthermore, the by-products from these animals like hides and skin are used in the production of belts, shoe and bags, amongst others, in addition to the excellent organic fertilizers that come from animals wastes for crop production.”

The minister said the federal government, through the ministry

would be supporting states in the zone with 1.5 million doses of CBPP vaccines’ 1 million doses of PPR vaccines, 357, 567 doses of Newcastle disease vaccines and 830,000 doses of FMD vaccines. Out of the figures, Jigawa was allocated 252,000 doses of CBPP vaccines, 120,000 doses of FMD vaccines, 152,000 doses of PPR vaccines and 51, 081 doses of ND vaccines.

The minister said Nigeria currently has about 22.3 million cows, 53.06 million sheep’, 99.8 million goats’, 9.2 million pigs and over 425.7 million poultry spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“The full potentials of these animals and the attendant socio-economic benefits they provide cannot be guaranteed unless they are in a state of good health, which can only be achieved through vaccination against killer diseases,” he said.