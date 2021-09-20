Fani-Kayode a serial betrayal, chieftain cautions

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Ben Adaji Sunday cautioned the party to be weary of Femi-Fani Kayode.

Adaji, who issued the warning while briefing newsmen in Jalingo said Kayode who recently decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC is a serial betrayal.

He warned that Kayode should not be given any special treatment in the party.

He stated that he will mobilise youth to protest against President Buhari if Femi Fani-kayode is considered for any appointment.

He recalled that the same politician left the APC at its infantile stage and cross to PDP in 2014, castigating the APC as an Islamic party that had a mission to Islamise Nigerians and inflict pains on Nigerians.

Adaji who aspired for the House of Representatives in Anpka, Olamaboro and Omala Federal Constituency of Kogi state in 2015 and 2019 also recalled that Kayode, from 2014 till today disparaged President Buhari using unfriendly adjectives such as, wicked, dead, draconian, dictatorial among others.

He wondered why the same Kayode would go to the villa to have a handshake with the same president that was dead, deceitful, wicked, anti democratic, incompetent among others.

Adaji, a veteran journalist, advised the president to consider those party members who had been consistent in building and grow the success of the party at all occasions.

“It’s unfortunate that Kayode will vomit and still swallow his vomit. He has fought the APC to a standstill using derogatory words against the party.

‘I am advising Mr President against absorbing defectors who do not mean well for APC, who are rather in the party today for destruction in which Kayode is one of them.”