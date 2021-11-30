Fani-Kayode arrested in Lagos, moved to EFCC custody



Femi Fani-Kayode, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



He was arrested at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, and moved to a nearby EFCC office.



The former minister, who was in court over his forgery trial, was walking out after the matter was adjourned till January 24, 2021, when he was approached by an EFCC investigator.



He was subsequently arrested and moved to custody, a week after his earlier arrest.



An EFCC investigator, Mr Shehu Shuaibu, confirmed the ex-minister-s arrest, saying he was being quizzed over false documents.

