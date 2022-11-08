Fani-Kayode blasts Dino Melaye for harassing Peter Obi

The chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode has called out the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over the activities of Senator Dino Melaye.



According to him, instead of uniting governors who are aggrieved with him, Atiku sent Dino Melaye to attack and harass Peter Obi during a town hall meeting on Sunday.



He wrote:



“You have lost Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi & now Bala Mohammed.



Instead of reaching out to them you send your butt-loving, rectum-sucking, skin-bleaching tout of a boyfriend to a town hall meeting to harass and insult Peter Obi.”

