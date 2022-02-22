Fani-Kayode preaches peace, unity among Nigerians

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called for peace and unity among Nigerians.

He made the call on Tuesday, at the 59th birthday anniversary and book launch of Archbishop Emmanuel Jatau, the founder of Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly, Abuja.

He said it was important for Nigerians to be united in order to ensure steady growth and progress of the nation.

“We need to build bridges of peace and unity, pray and look forward to the future as a united nation,” he said.

Kayode who was the guest speaker of the occasion and chief launcher of the book titled “The Battles Of The Mind”, said the book was written to encourage citizens of the country not to give up in achieving their dreams and aspirations irrespective of the challenges that abounds.

He equally admonished religious leaders to constantly pray to God for Nigeria as the efforts of political leaders were not enough to tackle the challenges confronting the nation.

“We should not be fighting because of religion or tribe. Even politics should not make us fight. Instead, we should come together as one and ensure that the country progresses so that the upcoming generation can be proud of us,” he said.

While Inaugurating a borehole, health clinic, food center and prayer centre built for members of the church and residents of the area, Fani-Kayode described Archbishop Jatau as one of the outstanding clergies in the country who has great desire to help the less privileged in the society.

Earlier, in his speech, the celebrant, Archbishop Emmanuel Jatau, who is an indigene of Nasarawa state, said his mission on earth was to impact positively on the lives of the people irrespective of religious or tribal inclinations, saying that, “helping people is the mandate that God gave to me”.

While expressing confidence that Nigeria would be great despite prevailing challenges confronting the nation at the moment, he thanked dignitaries who came to celebrate with him.