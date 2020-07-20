Fani-Kayode urges FG to lift ban on mining in Zamfara, other parts of the country

Sanusi Muhammad

The needs for the lifting of banning mining activities as soon as possible in all mining sites by the federal government particularly in Zamfara and other parts of the country blessed with abandoned mineral resources has been stressed.

The call was made by the former minister of aviation, Mr. Femi Fani Kayode at a press conference in Gusau the Zamfara state Capital Monday.

He said he was in Zamfara for an assessment tour to the communities affected with banditry and other criminality and how he can advise the appropriate authorities to end the menace.

He said, by lifting the mining activities opportunities will be created for the unemployed youths as well as enhance security and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“With the level of abandoned mineral resources Zamfara state blessed with, I believes that the appropriate measures if put in place by the Federal and state government for the proper modern processing and exploration, the issue of defending on oil as a source of income will be over and more wealth will be created and insecurity will be reduced to a barest minimum in Zamfara state and other states affected with banditry”.

‘ If lifted the banning of mining activities in the country, more private investors potentials would be improved and also the mining activities should be a collaborative effort between the Federal and State government in a regulatory system to improve the economy of this Country”.

On the issue of banditry that has bedeviled the North-west and other states in the North-cenral, Kayode said, there is need to work together regardless of political, religion and tribal difference in finding out ways to end the genocide and mass killings of innocent lives and destructions by the bandits.

“The level of mass killings and genocide happening in the country is totally under reportage, hence the need for media practitioners to always do the needful by reporting all forms of banditry, Carnage and genocide appropriately for the prompt response and action by the appropriate authorities to end the trend”. Kayode said.

He commended the Zamfara state Government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for introducing peace and reconciliation with bandits.

Related

No tags for this post.