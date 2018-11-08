Fanwo awards N670, 000 scholarship to 6 students

Six indigent students from Mopamuro local government area of Kogi state has benefited from N670,000 scholarship awarded by the Director General of Media and Publicity to the Kogi state Governor, Kingsley Fanwo.

The scholarship which was granted under the auspices of Titilayo Fanwo Empowerment Foundation was aimed at promoting academic excellenceamong students from the area.

The six students emerged from a two-category essay competition fortertiary and secondary school students.

For the tertiary institutions category, Adegboyega Tosin came first and went home with N200, 000; Ogbondeminu Tosin came second and went home with N150,000 while Adetayo Tolulope came third and benefited N100,000.

Also in the secondary school category, Siseku Esther Ayomide came first and went home with N100,000 , Olumuyiwa Adeoluwa Eyiwumi came second and got N70,000 while Ernest Christianah Roseline came third and won N50,000.

Reacting to the development, the President of Mopamuro Students Union, Kogi State Polytechnic chapter, Mayowa Ernest described the scholarship as a great boost to promote academic excellence among the youth.

He pointed out that the gesture will spur academic competition among

the students.

“This has shown that Titilayo Fanwo Empowerment Foundation is helping

to build the future of our youths. Competitions like this will help to reward those who work hard”, he said.

The chairman of the Foundation, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo told newsmen in Lokoja that he will continue to use the foundation to boost academic excellence.

