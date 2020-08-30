FAO Nigeria gets new country representative







The Food and Agriculture Organisations (FAO) Nigeria has gotten a new Country Representative by name Mr. Fred Kafeero.

A statement by the National Communication Officer, Mr David Tsokar, on Sunday in Abuja, said the new FAO Representative in Nigeria who also doubles as Representative to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has presented his letters of credence to the government of Nigeria.



Mr. Kafeero, a national of Uganda was until his arrival in Nigeria, the FAO Representative to Tanzania for four years, during which period he fostered effective partnerships for sustainable investment in the agriculture sector and in addressing major food security and nutrition challenges in the country.

Prior to taking up the responsibility in the East African country, he served at the FAO Headquarters in Rome as an expert in the area of sustainable forest management.

Receiving the new representative on behalf of the government, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Geoffrey Onyeama, said agriculture is key in the Buhari administration’s quest to diversify the economy, ensure food security and provide employment opportunities, especially to rural dwellers.



While reiterating that the protracted security challenges has exacerbated food insecurity in the country, the Minister said FAO efforts to mitigate the situation is appreciated.

“We look forward to working with you to strengthen our Agriculture sector. We are here as a ministry to cooperate with you to make it easier for you to help us – to work together”, Onyeama said.

Before presenting his credentials, Kafeero said he is in the country to further strengthen FAO’s excellent cooperation with the government of Nigeria over the last 40 years.



He reiterated FAO’s commitment in providing normative and technical support to enable the food and agriculture systems effectively contribute to the economic diversification agenda of the country, in line with the Agriculture Promotion Policy (APP) of the government.

“My arrival in the country coincides with the launch of FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative aimed at accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development to eradicate poverty and end hunger in all its forms. This is in line with the Spirit of SDGs where strong partnerships within the UN system, the international and national stakeholders is key in mobilizing investments, financing, policy and technical expertise, technologies among others in the sector”, Kafeero emphasized.



Kafeero takes over from Mr. Suffyan Koroma, who completed his tour of duty in Nigeria on the 29th February 2020.