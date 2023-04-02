FAO set priorities puts spotlight on bioeconomy

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has marked the close of a global year-long campaign focused on small-scale artisanal fishers, fish-farmers and fish-workers, underlining the need to keep the momentum going.

This is even as FAO Director-General QU Dongyu urged stakeholders at the high-level event that was held at the UN General Assembly to commemorate the first-ever International Day of Zero Waste to use existing biological resources more efficiently instead of relying on finite fossil-based resources.

Dongyu noted that bio-economy is a current FAO strategic priority to reduce waste and pollution, as it values and promotes responsible production and consumption of renewable natural resources, contributing to climate action, biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration.

The International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture 2022 (IYAFA), “celebrated the millions of people working in small-scale artisanal fisheries and aquaculture, including some 45 million women small-scale fishers, who produce 40% of all the fish we eat,” Dongyu said at the closing ceremony, adding: “They are stewards of valuable ecosystems, and of longstanding traditions and cultures.”

According to Dongyu, “Although IYAFA 2022 is ending, it should not be the end, but a new beginning where we continue to amplify the voices of small-scale artisanal fishers and continue to support the development of inclusive small-scale artisanal fisheries and aquaculture national plans and strategies.

“Taking forward the momentum and support generated by IYAFA 2022, we must build on established instruments, including the Voluntary Guidelines for Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the International Day of Zero Waste, Dongyu calls for the use of existing biological resources more efficiently, and waste less, instead of relying on finite fossil-based resources.

Qu explained further that as the world population is predicted to grow close to 10 billion people by 2050, there is an immense challenge to meet the rapidly growing global demand for food and non-food agricultural products—projected to increase by up to 56 per cent by 2050.

“To meet this extra demand for agricultural outputs, including food, fibre, fuel and fodder, in an equitable and sustainable way… We must produce and consume in a more sustainable and healthier manner, with fewer inputs”, Qu underscored, adding that a circular and sustainable economy offers systemic solutions to address these challenges.

“For example, waste and residues along agrifood systems can be turned into beneficial products such as biomaterials, biochemicals, biopharmaceuticals, and bioenergy. In the bioeconomy, there is no such thing as waste!”, Qu emphasised.

