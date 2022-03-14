FAO to train 60 veterinarians to tackle animal, zoonotic diseases

As part of its efforts to assist Nigeria in improving animal disease surveillance and reporting, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has presented a 2022 Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) work plan for Nigeria.

This is even as it will be training 60 Veterinarians to tackle animal and zoonotic disease across the country.

Speaking during the presentation in Abuja recently, FAO national coordinator ECTAD Nigeria, Ayodele Majekodunmi, said huge impact was made in improving disease surveillance and reporting last year and stressed the need to expand the reach to more states and private sector.

According to Majekodunmi, the 60 Veterinarians to be trained are in addition to the thirty cohorts of frontline veterinarians trained and deployed by the FAO’s Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) across 26 states last year to tackle emergency animal diseases and improve food safety.

