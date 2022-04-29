Farewell Ganduje, admonishment on your successor

I am an ardent supporter of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, in words and actions. As someone who has been supporting your government; in promoting and protecting its policies, programmes and projects through the over 70 articles I have so far written, spreading across major national dailies in Nigeria.

For the record, I have articles and rejoinders in your favour published variously and repeatedly since 2017 in Blueprint, Thisday, Sun, Standard, Nation, Daily Trust newspapers and Kano state-owned Triumph newspapers.

Your Excellency, all these are borne out of my conviction that you mean well for Kano state and its people. My aim is to help educate and enlighten Kano state electorate and the larger Nigerians generally to appreciate your patriotic zeal, nationalistic fervour and penchant towards Nigeria’s unity.

However, I must say without fear of contradiction, that to the best of your God-given ability, you have justified and upheld the trust (amana) given to you in the social and moral contract you signed with the people of Kano state; of which Allah is the witness and will surely call for account.

You pledged to turn Kano into a mega city. Today, the people of Kano including your political enemies would readily testify that you have delivered, as Kano City is no longer what it used to be in terms of infrastructure – flyover bridges and others.

You are, therefore, poised to leave an indelible legacy. Also, your pragmatic programme on free and compulsory basic and education in the state depicts your innate desire towards changing the negative narrative of education in not only Kano state but across the region.

Chief among your numerous populist policies and programmes was your relentless effort towards eradicating the menace of street begging and the almajiri system. In all the foregoing programmes, you are a pacesetter.

Most of us who admire your style of leadership are doing so because of your predisposition towards establishing the foundation for an egalitarian society in Northern Nigeria.

There are elements of civility, modernisation and taming of naivety in your style of leadership and these are the main ingredients towards achieving a sane and progressive society.

You initiated and implementer the Ruga project in Nigeria and I am convinced you are doing all these for the sake of the downtrodden within your jurisdiction and beyond.

It is pertinent to note your statesmansly disposition in dealing with other Nigerians who are not indigenes of your state. This has positively impacted on the socio-economic and political development of Kano state and tremendously helped in keeping communal violence at bay.

Sir, permit me at this juncture to remind you of the fact that you are approaching the end of your second and last term as governor and the implication is, you are about to hand over to successor.

I know you must have been thinking about who will succeed you. In any case, as the saying goes: “One good turn deserves another” while the Hausa proverb says: “Yaba Kyauta Tukwici”, literally meaning appreciation of gift goes with gratification.

In essence, you already have an heir-apparent whom in sha Allah you will handover to on May 29, 2023. You have a dependable ally in Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who is already competently deputising and acting on your behalf.

In my humble opinion, you should not waste much time and dissipate energy in searching for a successor, because you already have a successor whom you rely on and go to sleep with your two eyes closed.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the deputy governor, is your successor In sha Allah. I know you know Gawuna is capable and trustworthy and above all he has been tested and found to be extremely loyal to the state and to your cause.

However, leadership is not a choice but a divine act, Allah gives power to whosoever he wishes and as such I am not saying you should impose Gawuna against the wish and will of the people. No! rather he needs your support for many reasons. First, Dr. Gawuna has, no doubt, served (still serving) in your government at a very close range and diligently too.

You trust him and he has not betrayed you despite the activities of fifth columnists who wish the two of you had clash. Second, Gawuna is in a vantage position to continue with and protect your legacies.

Also, from the look of things if Gawuna is supported by you that will translate to enormous good will that will surely lead to unprecedented success at the polls. This is because Gawuna is more popular and has no baggage within and beyond.

On the other hand, having been your commissioner for agriculture for years, we are all witnesses to his sterling performance initiating, promoting and implementing various programmes that have seen to the rapid development of the state’s agriculture sector.

Under the supervision of Gawuna, Kano state farmers have immensely benefitted from local and international loans for the improvement and acquisition of modern farming tools and inputs such as; insecticides, pesticides, improve seedlings and other necessary items needed for the enhancement of produces and animals husbandry.

Your Excellency, you may have to look at all those aspiring to succeed you. Scrutinise their sense of humility, patriotism, ego, aggression, patience and political relevance and then make a simple comparison to discover who among them as the edge and potential of Dr. Gawuna? I am optimistic if this is done, the pendulum will swing in favour of Dr. Gawuna.

Thank you Sir.

Bilal is the managing director,

Royal Publicity Publishing Company,

Jos, Plateau state

08167989085

