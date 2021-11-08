Farmalert launches projects to support livestock farmers

An organisation, Farmalert, has launched two special projects: Farmalert Academy and Farmalert RAS Project as part of efforts to build an inclusive system for animal health and disease prevention by fostering a peer-to-peer network where access to regular animal health products and veterinary services can be easily gotten and learnings at various levels of farmers’ interaction shared.

A statement by the organisatoin after the launch of the programmes in Abuja on Friday, said Farmalert Academy is a ten-week training of ten selected livestock farmers well-structured to educate the farmers.

“Farmalert RAS (Real-time Advisory Services) Project is the call advisory services that will help farmers solve the problem of ease of and access to enlightenment on livestock decisions and/or finding specific inputs.

“The Launch was fully supported by Making More Health, an organization from Boehringer Ingelheim, with partnership from Ashoka. These organizations are also making it possible to train the farmers.”

Speaking also during the launch, the Founder and CEO of Farmalert, Dr Femi Kayode, said: “Most farmers become farmers sadly in the most unfortunate ways and as such, they make bad decisions that turn a rather viable business into a burden. We see this everyday as more farms close down due to bad managerial practices. How do we reverse these courses?

“Today, we are providing a form of structured classes for farmers to first learn, then unlearn and lastly relearn. We believe that this support will go a long way in setting a firm foundation for the growth of the Livestock industry in Nigeria”.