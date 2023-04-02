Farmalert to bridge gap on quality veterinary health products

As part of an effort to bridge the gap that has hindered farmers from accessing quality and affordable health products for livestocks, Farmalert has established a mega distribution centre in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital to service the South West.

At the opening ceremony held on Saturday at the business premises, the Business Development Manager, Ibadan Branch, Dr. Ife Sangogade assures that opening of Farmalert distribution centre in Ibadan is important to help bridge the gap of distance between the animal health product manufacturers and the wholesalers (veterinary pharmacies and pet shops).

“We make possible easy access to quality inputs such as pet foods, veterinary drugs, animal vaccines/biologics, veterinary support/on-time extension services, and marketing platforms for finished products by building the technology and logistic infrastructure necessary to aggregate and deliver these products quickly and cheaply to agrovet stores nationwide through our network of distribution centres.

“We are making quality and affordable animal health products available in Ibadan, which will be accessible to stakeholders in the animal healthcare industry. We are set to promote animal health and livestock productivity, to increase food security and ensure sustainable food supply.

“We sell at affordable prices, and try to make it easy for wholesalers, saving them from long distance and reducing the cost of inputs for farmers and pet owners. Our customers can order online. We are a one-stop shop for animal health products.

“We are also assuring our customers of quality and timely service. A 24/7 service with satisfactory customer service,” he said.

While also speaking on the value the company will bring to the people of Ibadan, the Dean, Faculty Veterinary Medicine, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olufunke Ola-Davies said: “Opening of a distribution centre here is a welcome idea. Farmalert is a family name here in Nigeria, hence coming to Ibadan we know that it is going to thrive and flourish.

“This is a distribution centre. It’s not a retail centre. It’s going to boost veterinary business in Oyo State, not only in Ibadan; and also to our young veterinarians, it’s a blessing for them, as they are going to do more business with them.

“I encourage them to keep on doing what they are doing for the people in ensuring an affordable animal healthcare business”

Also speaking on the expectations the people of Ibadan should have from Farmalert, the Chairman, Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Oyo State, Dr. Moses Arokoyo said the company is going to improve animal health care in Ibadan.

He said: “Farmalert will help in improving the access and availability of animal health products. They will aid veterinarians in getting the best of animal care items. We are proud of this project they brought to Ibadan and we wish them all the best.”

