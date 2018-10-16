Farmer drags man to court for vandalising farm

A Kaduna-based farmer, Mukhtar Ahmad, yesterday, dragged one Muhammad Umar to Magajin Gari Sharia Court in Kaduna, for allegedly vandalising his farm.

Ahmad, who resides in Rigachikun Area of Kaduna, told the court that the accused had used a tractor to plough through the farm destroying crops that were due for harvesting.

He alleged that the defendant had also threatened his life and that of his family, noting that he was forced to relocate his family out of fear for their safety.

According to him, “He called me at midnight after the incident threatening to deal with me, a situation which made me and my family to spend the night somewhere.

My family and I couldn’t sleep that night due to fear of his threat.” The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Umar told the court that the claims of the complainant were completely false as he had never seen him or had any encounter with him.

The Judge, Malam Dahiru Lawal, after listening to both parties ordered the complainant to present his witnesses at the next adjourned date of October 29

