Farmers can be productive using artificial means – HOMEF

The Executive Director of Health of the Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) Ninmo Bassey has explained that farmers can be productive when using traditional means than using artificial means.

This he said is depending on the type of chemical and Genetically Modified Orgasims (GMOs) some of which are harmful to the soil and biodiversity as well as the human health.

According to him at the sensitization workshop organized for farmers by the Health of the Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) in Abuja explained that they need to let farmers know what happened to our food systems and the steps that needs to be taken.

He said that if government cannot put in place measures to preserve our traditional foods, then as stakeholders they need to enlighten the farmers.

Also, a Molecular biologist Dr Kashima Ifeanyi challenged the chief executives of National Biotechnology Development Agency and the principal researchers behind the production of BTbeans to a national debate to come up with their strong reasons why a decade of moratorium should not be placed on further release of the variety.

Dr Ifeanyi also stressed the need to appraise damage done by GM crops to human health, environment and biodiversity

He however lamented the unwholesome release of GM crops in the country without the knowledge of most of the population saying its important to sensitize Nigerians on what has happened to Nigeria’s food system and the steps that hat need to be taken.

The Molecular biologist said “We are telling farmers that there is no need to grow GM as GM crops was sold to them on false will.

” For instance they were told it would transform their economy but that has not happened this days we are inundated with the calls to support kidney transplant, but it was not so 20years back that means something has gone wrong,” he said.