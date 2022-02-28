Farmers, Fulani clash claims 5 in Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has admonished communities, especially Fulani herders and farmers to live in peace with one another and refrain from taking the laws into their hands.

The governor gave this advice at NELPA Fulani settlement near Aljannare, Suru local government area, during a visit to condole with Fulani herdsmen who lost five persons and several animals as a result of a clash with farmers.

He made it clear that the law would take its course on all those involved in the incident to serve as a deterrent.

The governor expressed happiness about the peaceful conduct of the Fulani, in not seeking vengeance but decided to report the matter to appropriate authorities.

Bagudu pledged to provide basic social amenities and educational facilities to the settlement, calling on them to enroll their children into school to obtain western education and assure of construction road linking Tungar Rafi to Aljannare, which started from Dole Kaina.