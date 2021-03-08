Farmers/herders clash: Ranching remains the best option – Beji

An APC member representing Bosso/Paikolo federal constituency of Niger state,Hon. Shehu Berwa Beji weekend urged the federal government to consider ranching as the best solution to the lingering crisis between farmers and herdsmen in the country.

In a chat with journalists in Abuja Friday, Beji said with ranching, the crisis will be nipped in the bud.

He lamented over the spate of crisis spreading adding that some are politically motivated.

He advised Mr. President to push for ranching and the crisis will be settled once and for all.

He stated that ranching will witness economic boom in cow business and there will be job opportunities .

He said: “With ranching, business will boom in all the six geopolitical zones and the youth will employed.

He stated that cow is a special specie and nothing about it is wasted adding that pharmacists use cow blood for drugs and the skin is used for leather while bones are use for ceramics which can be obtained and utilised.

He said the milk is use as youghut and oil derived from the youghut is used as butter.

He attributed the crisis to high rise of population which affects farmers and herdsmen in search of greener pasture, leading to land encroachment along the river banks.

But with technology such as ranching as being done in other climes, the issue would be tackled head long, Beji stated.

The federal lawmaker said in his one and half years at the National Assembly, he bought over twenty one motorcycles to support vigilante groups in each of his wards for security surveillance and he has also built two maternity centres and procured drug worth fifty million naira for all clinics and maternity hospitals for treatment of patients in his constituency.

Related

No tags for this post.