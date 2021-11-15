Farouk Manzo emerges as winner in LG OLED TV Gaming grand finale

Farouk Manzo has emerged winner in LG OLED TV Gaming Grand Finale held in Lagos at the weekend.

The eight top finalists of the LG OLED TV Gaming Challenge for 2021 from Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, and Owerri converged and battled for the Grand Finale prize in Lagos at Eko Hotel.

LG is the first consumer electronics brand to independently launch a gaming campaign known as LG OLED TV Gaming challenge, making it one of the largest e-sports competitions in Nigeria for game lovers.

The grand finale event saw the contestants- winners of the 2021 edition compete for an OLED 65C9 TV and a cash prize of N1,500,000.

Speaking during the event, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division at LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Mike Ahn, said the initiative is for lovers of video games to demonstrate the beauty and the uniqueness of the depth of black in OLED TV especially when gaming on it.

Head of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics, Mr Hari Elluru in his opening remark also said that, “the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility raises the bar, once more guaranteeing even more immersive big-screen PC gaming on the company’s industry-leading 4K and 8KOLED models available in 55 to 88 inch screen sizes. G-Sync and other VRR technologies help eliminate flicker, tearing, or stuttering on displays when used to play games that are built using VRR”.

The 2021 Grand winner Farouk Manzo said, “It was quite tough and indeed an interesting battlefield but I am so excited to emerge as the winner. The N1,500,000 cash is the in-thing and the 65’’ OLED TV is dope! I hope this platform that LG has created for gamers continue to grow stronger and birth more opportunities for professional gamers and amateurs in the E-Sport industry.

The second and third place winners also got N500,000 and N300,000 prize money respectively.

