Farouq condemns abduction of Zamfara school girls

February 26, 2021 Paul Okah News 0



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned in totality the abduction of hundreds of  female students in the Government Girl’s  Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara state, by suspected bandits, in the early hours of Friday, 26th February,  2021.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura  Alkali, the Minister said the abduction happened barely few weeks after  terrorists abducted students of Government Science College kagara in Niger State.

The Minister expressed concern over the frequent abduction of innocent school children in the country.

She described the act as regrettable, inhuman and traumatic and should be condemned at all levels. 

“Farouq stands in solidarity with  the parents and guardians of the children and prays for the safety and immediate release of their wards.

“She assured the parents of Federal government determination in  securing the safe release of their children,” the statement read.

You searched: ,

Sign Up Now

ePaper Subscription

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*