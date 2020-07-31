Fasanmi was humility personified – Buhari, Lawan, APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organisation, Afenifere, in mourning the passing of Ayorinde Fasanmi, describing his death as a big loss to the nation.

President Buhari, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, condoled with the people, governments of Osun and Ekiti, family members, friends and associates of the elder statesman.

He acknowledged that Fasanmi was a member of both the House of Representatives and the Senate where he distinguished himself politically.

The president said the elder statesman always stood for the truth, especially on issues related to the uplifting of the down trodden.

Buhari affirmed that Fasanmi’s wise counsels borne out of humility, deep reflection, diligent studies and experience, would be sorely missed by governments at different levels.

The president stated that the late elder statesman, regularly and willingly listened to leaders, and always had good advice on the way going forward.

In the same vein, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-west on Thursday described the death of Fasanmi as a huge loss to the progressives family in Nigeria.

The South-west zonal publicity secretary of APC, Karounwi Oladapo, said this in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oladapo said Fasanmi, one of the foremost elder statesmen, was a very honest and consistent Politician, who never flirted from one political ideology to the other.

“Senator Ayo Fasanmi kept faith and loyalty with the Chief Obafemi Awolowo led Progressive Parties: Action Group (AG), Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and lately, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Similarly, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family, friends and political associates of Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural and political association who died on Wednesday at the age of 94 years.

Lawan in a statement issued in Abuja Thursday, also also commiserated with the government and people of Ekiti state and the Yoruba people in general over the demise of a leader who throughout his life was committed to the cause of his people and Nigeria.

The Senate President said the late elder statesman made immense contributions to nation-building as a two-time parliamentarian, public office holder and political party leader.