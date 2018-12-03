Fasehun dies, OPC names Oshibote successor

Barely twenty four hours after the death of Dr. Fredrick Fasehun, founder of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), a successor has been named.

The new OPC leader is Prince Oshibote Oodua.

Oshibote was yesterday announced as the new leader of the organisation at Century Hotel, Okota, where members of the congress gathered to mourn the passage of the former leader. The hotel is owned by the late Dr. Fasehun.

Dr. Fasheun died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in the early hours of Saturday. The eldest child of the former OPC leader, Kayode Fasehun was quoted as saying that the late OPC national president took ill briefly during the week before he passed on.

He said: “He was sick for a short time and was taken to the hospital on Wednesday and discharged on Thursday. But then, we had to take him back, he hadn’t left the hospital for too long before a little relapse. He was admitted at the ICU. He later became stable and we thought he was going to survive. But around 1.00 am today we got the sad news that he couldn’t make it.”

The Personal Assistant to late Fasehun, Otunba Tunde Thompson, also said although the late OPC leader was 83 years old, he was still active, a development which he said made his death more surprising to the members of the group.

“Baba was 83 years-old going to 84. You either find him in his hotel, at his hospital or at project sites. So, we didn’t believe anything would happen to him at this point in time. The doctor advised him to rest and he was at home for two days and that was it,” he said.

Giving insight on the emergence of Prince Oshibote as the new national president of the group, Otunba Thomson said: “The Oodua People’s Congress, being a militant group has its rules that within the next 24 hours of the demise of its leader, a new leader must emerge and that was what they have done today.