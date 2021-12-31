Fashion designer, 32, nabbed for stabbing man to death in Ogun

A 32-year-old fashion designer, Omowumi Oyapitan, has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police command over the killing of 30-year-old Mohammed Ahmed.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Thursday, in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Onipanu divisional headquarters from one Stephen Udo, the managing director of Splendour Guest Inn, who reported that an argument ensued between two of his guests in the hotel, and in the process, one of them, Omowumi Oyapitan, broke a bottle and used it to stab the other one, Muhammed Ahmed in the neck.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the victim was met in the pool of his own blood. The suspect was promptly arrested, while the victim was rushed to state hospital Ota, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who has been in the hotel since Monday 27th of December 2021, was hiding there after stealing the sum of N600,000 belonging to his boss at Hayorlak Hotel where he was working as bartender.

“It was further gathered that he used part of the stolen money to lodge some of his friends, and that he had altercation with one of those he lodged in the hotel because he accused him of stealing part of his money, the accusation led to hot exchange of words between them.

“The suspect, who claimed to know the other boy in their street intervened and the deceased who was not pleased with her intervention gave her a fist blow in the mouth and in retaliation, she broke a bottle and used it to stab the deceased on his neck,” the statement read.