Fashion out better ways of protecting women, MWAN tells Oyo govt

The Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Oyo state chapter, Monday asked the Oyo state government to fashion out better ways of protecting women, girls and children in the state.

MWAN gave the charge in a statement by its Oyo state president, Dr. Omolara Olusola-Taiwo, made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Dr. Olusola-Taiwo stressed that there is the need for better handling of rape and gender based violence which usually are not followed up to a logical conclusion which embolden perpetrators to continue the horrible act.

The association emphasised that enough is enough of using girls and women as objects of gratification by unscrupulous elements in the society.

“This is to reiterate that girls and women are not inferior or less important in the society and we refuse to allow our girls to be used as objects of gratification by unscrupulous elements in the society,” she said.

MWAN president added: “We are using this medium to call on the Commissioner of Police, the state government and all other ministries saddled with the affairs of women in the state to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and justice served.

“We also call for better handling of similar cases of rape and gender based violence which usually are not followed up to a logical conclusion thus it embolden perpetrators to continue this horrible act. Children, girls and women are a vulnerable group in our population, so we call for better ways of protection of their lives.”

The group lauded Oyo state government and the police for their actions so far on the case of rape and murder of the 18-year- old Barakat Bello. The association tasked them to do more and bring the perpetrators to book so that the death of the IAR&T student will not be in vain.

