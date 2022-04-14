Fashola tasks surveyors on geospatial data





The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Thursday, urged surveyors to increase the generation of geospatial data to improve economic development.

Fashola, who spoke during the inauguration of the president and members of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) in Abuja, said quality data of Nigeria’s geospatial information would increase the economic prosperity of the country.

“I want to urge the new members on how we can improve the quality and quantity of geospatial data that is available. Our marine water is going to increase, these are matters that are directly connected to our future prosperity, security, happiness and development.

“We know how important geo spatial data is to the development of any society, the more you have, the richer you become. This is the importance of your appointment in determining those who will play in the field of developing and harvesting the spatial data to help on how our life will be like tomorrow. It is a task of national building.”

He also urged them to develop the human capital in the field to prepare the next generation of surveyors on the task to increase the prosperity of the country.

“We are serving to develop Nigeria’s human capital and helping to prepare the next generation of people who will take over from us. Just as some people were sitting in that council in a different year to make sure that the body was developed to where it is today. This people have gone and it is now our time to prepare the next generation.”

In his speech, the new President of the -council, Surveyor. Clement Ikpeama Nwabichie, assured that the council would use its ability to diligently and effectively add value to SURCON using the enabling act of its establishment.

“We are aware of our responsibilities and expectations from all. We will always seek your advice to enable us to succeed. The minister has given us a template anchored on leadership, service, development of quality human capital, and geospatial development.

