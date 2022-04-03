Fashola tasks workers on finess, laurels as ministry staff break new sporting grounds 

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing Development, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has called on workers to always keep fit as a way of boosting their working prowess.

Fashola who spoke at the weekend during 2021 award, reward and launching of magazine organised by the Ministry of Works and Housing sports club in Abuja, said a healthy working atmosphere can be engineered by workers who are physically fit.

The Minister who was represented by acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engineer Chukwuwike Uzo, said, “Sports is life. When you exercise yourself, all your internal organs work better and you do better while performing your official duties.

“I will always support you. I will always endorse your request. Our target is to see you compete and win medals at the next National Sports Festival.”

Also speaking, Sports manager Ministry of Works and Housing, Comrade Fakande Ayorinde, said the workers in the Ministry had excelled in various competitions including the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), monthly walk/jogging exercise, among others.

He said, “Accordingly, the sports executive members thought it wise to celebrate medalists who made the Ministry proud in the just concluded 2021 FEPSGA competition.

“Also, the launching of the maiden edition of the ministry’s sports club magazine was as a result of the unflinching support we received from the management, sports executive and stakeholders…”