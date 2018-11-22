Fashola’s formula for a re-engineered civil service

The civil service is critical to nation building, just as the youths are the future of every nation. The combination of these makes a perfect marriage for a growing economy, BINTA SHAMA reports.

Knowledge as key

Without knowledge how can one boast of innovation? It is only when one is well tutored that same person actualize what has been learnt from the teachers. They say knowledge is power but in circumstances where it is abused in the sense that it is been abandoned or not used

appropriately, could cause a mishap and damage to that portion of the society and gradually eating up the entire body and crossing to every available chance it gets. They say, ‘ All work and no play….’, here, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) recently in Abuja held series of

activities to boost the economic growth of the nation.

NASU’s day

In the course of events, the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Abuja Branch, marked her 2018 end year social gathering, featuring awards presentation and the 3rd Lecture Series which lasted for two days in recently. While giving his keynote address, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, called on all Nigerian youth to

embrace more of the civil service job opportunities rather than politics.

Not too young to run

According to him, “In the recent updates we find most young people have shown interest in the governance of their country, Nigeria very large and clear, ’We are not too young to run’. That is a good sign but it is not good enough. While they are not too young to run, ‘President Mohammadu Buhari is not too old to run as well’, he stated”.

They should not be too scared to serve

Fashola further said that, “In the last audit I found out that there are only 11,080 regulative offices nationwide, from Counsellor to Presidency. But there is need for hundreds of soldiers, police men,

fire men, judiciaries, criminologists, doctors, nurses across the nation”, adding there were many job opportunities which is where the career opportunities lies. “And what I expect from them is that while

‘the youth are not too young to run, they should not be too scared to serve’, he added”.

He went further to lament on professionalism and perfection on one’s knowledge and intellectual. He said, every step taken by each Nigerian was important, adding that if Public Servants in the likes if doctors, nurses, security personnel and so on, neglected their duties no one would have been on the surface of the earth.

Input a workable time frame

He also stressed the need to input a workable time frame of four achievable hours with good results the eight hours given for the day to Civil Servants at work place. “Between the time frame of 8: am to 4: pm, how many people can boast of working for just four hours with positive results here? We should

always have it at the back of our minds that it is our productivity value chain. Our production fractions are in those memos we compile because without it, there won’t be approval of any kind in various

work place. We need to change our mindset for a positive change and it begins with every individual”.

The Deputy Director Press RMRDC, Mr. Chuks Ngaha who spoke on behalf of the Director-General, Dr Husseini Doko Ibrahim said civil service the corner stone to every civilized economy, adding that nothing

can be possibly achieved without the civil service like governance.

“Nothing is possible without the civil service like governance, they hold the economy and actually, the civil servants are permanent but the government office holders are temporary, just like the Minister”.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman NASU RMRDC branch, Comrade Olatubosun Olajubu said the yearly event took place to always encourage the morals and dedication of their members to work more efficiently.

“Though as scientists and researchers in our various professionals, we still have unionism in place to address issues beyond workers. It may sound odd but like the Minister stated when giving his speech, he

mentioned bureaucracy being a paramount thing to consider in every organisation and activities carried out just like this unionism”.

“The aim is to add value to productivity of the sector and to appreciate our most productive staff in each department. For instance we have a program ‘National Competitiveness’ running presently, making

our products in the market competitive. You know raw materials is about adding values and our organization may seem small but we look at what is achievable within by producing locally to substitute what is been imported.

Proceeding in the course of events, NASU had a space for raffle draw for their staff as a take home package for the year.

Forum for all staff to come together Speaking to one of the major organisers of the event and

Administrative Officer RMRDC, Mrs Ngozi Yebo said the initiative began three years ago making it a forum for all staff to come together to commune and meet with others.

The initiative for a raffle draw came up to make it more fun and to go home with a gift at the cost of 200naira for each ticket”. “We got supports from our sponsors who made sure the event became a

success today without hitches”.Speaking to the runner up of the event, a staff of Global Techno

Innovation, RMRDC, Mrs Nyaba Nyaba said she has relentlessly worked for the Council and as well participated in the raffle draw by buying tickets for every member of her family which eventually came up with a washing machine as her star prize. “I am so overwhelmed thanking God for the privilege to win this great and expensive gift with just the worth of 1200naira only. We source for investment to generate revenue for the Council. I have been committed to my job God has used this blessed me via this channel”.

