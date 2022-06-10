Fasoranti daughter: Afenifere lauds judiciary, Police, Ondo govt over judgement

The apex pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Friday, commended the Nigerian judiciary for finally bringing the killers of the daughter of its Leader, Mrs. Olufunke Olakunrin, to justice.

Afenifere in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, described the judgement as an indication that justice can be adroitly dispensed in Nigeria if the judiciary is allowed to function unfettered.

The group commended the Nigeria Police Force, the Ondo state government and the judiciary for their diligence in prosecuting the case.

The Pan socio political organisation stressed that diligent prosecution and final resolution of the case would go a long way in rekindling the confidence of the public in the judiciary.

“We hope this sort of diligence but effective process would be brought to bear in all other cases in such a manner that justice would be truly and promptly dispensed without regard to the status or inclinations of those involved.

“It is a clear prove that no matter how long it takes; the day of reckoning will certainly come for evil-doers as those who operate in the dark lane never have good endings.”

The Pan Yoruba socio political organisation expressed the hope that the authorities would prevent the acts of terrorism and murder by stepping up security in the country and allow state police to be formed by states that are desired to do so.

