Fatal crash: 12 killed, 6 injured along Kaduna-Abuja highway as El-Rufai gives fresh order

A fatal road accident at Nasarawa Doka, along Kaduna-Abuja highway in Kachia local government area of Kaduna state has left 12 people dead leaving six others with injuries.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported to the Kaduna state government that 12 persons have died and six others are injured following a ghastly road traffic crash which occurred on Monday afternoon in Nasarawa Doka, along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Kachia LGA.

“The crash involved a lone Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 passengers from Kaduna to Abuja. The cause of the crash has been identified as a brake failure following a tyre explosion, 12 passengers died on the spot. The six injured passengers were rushed to hospital.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and sent condolences to the families of the perished victims, as he offered prayers for the repose of their souls. He wished the injured persons a quick recovery.

“The governor implored citizens to continue to drive safely, pay attention to the condition of their vehicles and observe traffic rules as they ply major highways.”

Meanwhile, governor el-Rufai has suspended weekly markets and sale of petrol in gallons and jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi and Kajuru local government areas.

Kaduna state Internal Security and Home Affairs commissioner, Mr Aruwan said in a statement on Monday that the measures were aimed at addressing the spate of insecurity in the banditry, kidnapping prone councils.

Aruwan said, “After a thorough review of the security situation and recommendations put forward by the security agencies, the Kaduna state government wishes to announce the suspension of all weekly markets in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Chikun and Kajuru local government areas with immediate effect.

“The government has also banned the selling of petrol in jerrycans within and outside premises of petrol stations in the five local government areas listed, with immediate effect.

“Security personnel have been directed to ensure compliance with these directives. Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government as necessary steps are taken against banditry and criminality across the state.

“The Kaduna State Security Operations Room remains open for receiving useful information on the following lines: 09034000060

08170189999.”