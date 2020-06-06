Father of five drowns in river



One Musliu Alayande, a father of five children, has been found dead on a popular river, “264” in Osun.



Family of the deceased disclosed that he has been missing for eight days before his body was found on the river floating.



Residents of Oke-Oniti area where the deceased resides, disclosed that he had attempted to drink poison.



They disclosed to our Correspondent that the deceased was a commercial driver before things begin to deteriorate.



It was gathered that his remains has been deposited at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology University Teaching Hospital’s morgue, Osogbo.



The Police Public Relation Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incidence on Friday.



She said investigation has commenced on the matter.

