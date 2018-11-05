Father of rape victim in Ebonyi seeks justice as Ebonyi govt raises alarm

Father of a four-year old girl whose daughter was allegedly raped by 15-year old boy has called on Ebonyi state government to come to the rescue of their child.

Jennifer Iteze was allegedly raped by one Ernest, their neighbour who offered to look after her and her other siblings while the parents went out to seek for daily bread.

Mr Sunday Iteze is a native of Ndioke Ishieke in Ebonyi local government area is also a staff of the National Obstetric fistula Centre, Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Narrating the story he said, “Ernest undertook to look after my little girl and her two other siblings while I and their mother left for work on that very day, but on returning from work, we discovered that our daughter was having pains while urinating.

“When we asked her what was wrong with her, she told us that Ernest came into the house while she was with her siblings and inserted his genitalia into her own.

Iteze further explained that they reported the case police who later referred the matter to the Family law centre, Abakaliki.

He however regretted that the culprit was eventually released at the Family law centre because his wife who followed the matter to the place was not able to pay the sum of N4,000 which according to them was to be used for opening the case file.

Meanwhile, Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social development has raised serious alarm over the growing incidence of rape and sexual abuses of minors in the state.

Mr. Godwin Igwe, Head of the Department of Child Development, who expressed concern while handing Jennifer Iteze over to the father, narrated that the minor was brought to his office by the father, together with a consultant physician from the Federal teaching Hospital, Abakaliki who confirmed the rape after some medical examinations.

He called on parents to be wary of people they entrust the care of their children to.

He noted that the Ministry, under his department, was currently handling many cases of such abuses and vowed to ensure that the perpetrators were adequately punished in accordance with the law.

