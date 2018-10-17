Fayemi appoints COS, SSG, CPS

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has made his first appointments, with Abiodun Oyebanji being named as Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Fayemi also named Biodun Omoleye as Chief of Staff to the Governor, and Yinka Oyebode as Chief Press Secretary.

Oyebanji, a former University lecturer, previously served as Chief of Staff during the administration of Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and was Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning during Fayemi’s first term.

Omoleye, a former University administrator and former Chairman of Ijero Local Government, also served as Special Adviser in the Governor’s Office.

Oyebode, a seasoned journalist served as Chief Press Secretary to the Governor during Fayemi’s first term. He later served as Special Adviser on Media to him when he was Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

The appointments are with immediate effect.