Fayemi appoints SDTF board members

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the composition of the board for the State Sports Development Trust Fund.

Commissioner For Youth and Sports Development, Hon.Micheal Awopetu gave the information in his office while hosting management of the State Sports Council led by the chairman, Mrs Olusola Osetoba and the athletes who won medals for Ekiti state at the last National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State on Wednesday.

Hon.Awopetu expressed joy at the endorsement of the Board by the state governor saying the Board members would swiftly swing into action in due course.

The Sports commissioner said the Sports Trust Fund would help the state Sports sector to perform more effectively and efficiently as well as meet its pressing demands without depending solely on government funds.

He noted that the Board which comprises sports inclined individuals with proven passion would strive towards generating funds from alternatives sources to fund athletes participation in different tournaments within and outside the state as well as provide sporting equipment for the various games and also ensure regular training of coaches.

Hon. Awopetu who is the chairman of the Sports Trust Fund said other members included

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth & Sports Development, Mr Bamidele Arowosola (Member), Accountant General of Ekiti State (member) and General Manager, Ekiti State Sports Council, Mr Adekunle Adeyemi (Secretary).

Other members are Mrs Olufunke Babalola (member), Engr Toyin Akomolede (member), Mrs Tokunbo Ajila-Jakande (member) and chairman SWAN, Ekiti state, Qozeem Oladapo (member).

They are expected to be inaugurated soon.