Fayemi begins second term reign as Ekiti Governor

Former minister of mine and steel development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has been sworn-in as the new governor of Ekiti state.

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Ojaja II were among many dignitaries at the event.

Blueprint had reported that Fayemi’s instalment followed the expiration of Ayodele Fayose whose tenure expired midnight on Monday.

Fayemi was sworn in alongside his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, by the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola.

