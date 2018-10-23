Fayemi committed, will fulfill all electoral promises, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the people of Ekiti State that Governor Kayode Fayemi will fulfill all promises made during electioneering campaign.

Reacting to the proactive steps taken by the newly inaugurated governor, the Ekiti State chapter of the APC said the governor, in his first week, has taken some actions that showed that he (Fayemi) loved the common man and had the interest of the people at heart.

The party in a statement yesterday and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ade Ajayi, described these actions as populist and welfarist actions taken in the first week of his inauguration and hailed Fayemi for showing clearly that he is for the people.

He lauded the Town Hall meetings held by Fayemi in all the three senatorial districts as part of his attempt to bridge the gap between the rulers and ruled noting that by such act Fayemi has taken government back to the people and gave them a sense of belonging.

“The governor has announced the cancellation of education development levy imposed on pupils in private and public schools by the past administration, while free education would also return to public primary and secondary schools in the state as against the exorbitant fees under former Governor Ayo Fayose.

“We applaud the governor for the return of the social security scheme that will alleviate the sufferings of our aged people and it is also heartwarming that Ekiti pupils in public schools would be enjoying free meals latest by December.

“Governor Fayemi would accord workers welfare his administration priority; pensioners,local government workers and teachers would not be left out in the scheme of things.

“The governor has expressed his readiness to pay all the backlogs of workers and pensioners salaries and benefits but we plead for patience from our people”, he said even as he lauded Fayemi’s decision to pay severance and furniture allowances to politicians who served under him, saying they should exercise patience in his bid to make political appointments.

