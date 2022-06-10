Fayemi congratulates Tinubu

Ekiti state Governor and APC presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his emergence as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Dr. Fayemi also congratulated the party leadership and the convention planning committee for the successful conduct of the special convention and presidential primary, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari for superintending over a free, fair, and credible process as national leader of the party

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Dr. Fayemi said Asiwaju Tinubu’s emergence represents the collective wish of the vast majority of members of the APC, adding that the former Lagos state governor has proven his dedication and competence to lead the country at such an important time in history.

Dr. Fayemi who stepped down and endorsed Tinubu at the convention and described the APC flag bearer as a “long distance runner”, who has the capacity to lead the country to greater heights come 2023.

“It is a great moment for our party. I congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu for the well deserved victory and the leadership of the party as well as the convention committee members for a great job.

“Collectively, we shall move from this convention venue with greater determination to strengthen the party and work assiduously for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.”

