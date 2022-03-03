Fayemi, NGF planning to scuttle LG autonomy at state assemblies – NULGE

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has accused the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi of plans to truncate the ongoing constitutional review wherein the National Assembly voted in favour of autonomy for local government administration across the country.

President of NULGE, Comrade Hakeem Ambali, who dropped this hint to journalists in Abuja, Wednesday, also commended the National Assembly for taking the path of honour to vote in favour of LG autonomy, saying he has been inundated with clandestine moves by state governors to truncate the process at the State Houses of Assembly.

The National Assembly had on Tuesday, voted in favour of full autonomy for local government councils in the country, a development that has allegedly angered state governors who collect funds on their behalf from the Federation Account.

Although the National Assembly has passed it, it will require 2/3 majority of the States Houses of Assembly to also pass it to law.

Ambali, who noted that the struggle for the granting of full autonomy to local governments has been a long standing one, noting that some National Assembly members have come under pressure and threat from governors not to support the idea.

“We therefore call on members of State Houses of Assembly to vote in favour of this bill, we would ensure that we track the voting pattern of every honourable member, to make sure they answer to their own name individually.

“This is also sending a note of warning to the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi that local government workers are monitoring any clandestine moves that they are making,” he said.