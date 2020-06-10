Fayemi, Ojodu at war in Ekiti over ‘poor performances’



The Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on Political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu has carpeted the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi for low performance in the state.



Ojudu who spoke with journalists in a telephone conversation in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday lamented that there was lack of governance in Ekiti state.



The former senator, representing Ekiti Central senatorial District in the National Assembly also accussed the governor of running the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), like a one man show and a puppeteer.



According to Ojudu, “where is the focus on the people now ? Is it roads the government is constructing ? Is it providing employment ? Is it providing foods ? Where is the governance ? I want you to do a search on google and tell me where the projects are.



“Take Borno state and also Ekiti State. Look at what Borno state Governor, Professor Zulum has done since he was sworn in till today and then take a look at what Ekiti state Governor has done since he was sworn in. Let us compare the two, when they tell you there is no money, is Zulum in charge of the Central Bank or he is receiving more than what Ekiti is being given ?



“What is the population of Borno and what is the population of Ekiti state ? You could take three Ekiti state out of Borno. Compare the ratio of the population of Borno to what is going there and the ratio of our population and what is coming here,” he said.



On the allegation of running the party like a one man show, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, said that the Governor has not called any meeting of party leaders or caucus meeting since he was sworn in almost two years on.



“They have not call any meeting of leaders of the party. No meeting, no caucus, I don’t know how one man can run a show of the party . He is a puppeteer. He beats the drum and others just dance to it.



“Most of us have been observers; ex-senators, ex-House of Representatives members, ex-speaker of the House of Assembly, ex-members of the House of Assembly, leaders of repute. Nobody has been asked to come for any meeting.”



Reacting to Senator Ojudu’s allegations, the Governor who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Communication, Mr Segun Dipe, said that contrary to what the senator said, there was governance in the state.



According to Dipe, Ojudu was sounding like an outsider who had lost touch with what was happening in the state.



“Ojudu is sounding like people are claiming he is. He is guilty of what people is accusing people of. We believe his appointment can’t be divorced from being an Ekiti man. Yes, Senator Ojudu doesn’t come home and doesn’t recognize Ekiti at the moment.



“What you don’t understand you will always see fault in it. For now, he is excused from seeing the negative side because he is already a stranger and alien to the people and the party.



He is practising deliberate amnesia. He chooses to forget what he want to forget and remember what he want to remember. In the long run, there is governance and there is APC in Ekiti State.” he said.

