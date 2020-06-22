Fayemi signs N91.1bn supplementary budget

Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Monday signed the N91.1 billion supplementary budget passed by the House of Assembly into law.

Fayemi said he had to slash the initial N124.7 billion budget earlier passed and signed in December, 2019 before it was reduced by N33 billion owing to the slump in oil prices and the attendant reduction of federal allocation to states.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti after signing the revised appropriation bill, Fayemi stated that the 2020 Budget of Deliverables was reviewed downward owing to the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which had destabilised the economy, making the implementation of the initial budget unrealistic.

He said: “The 2020 Approved Budget size of N124, 724, 869, 355.95 has been reviewed to N91, 128, 996, 482.01 in the supplementary budget.”

“This is made up of N59, 063,958,763.00 as recurrent expenditure and N32, 065,037,719.01 as capital expenditure, representing 65:35 ratios, in response to the exigencies of our finances and the realities of the times.”

Fayemi added that to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on the economy, it became imperative to review the 2020 budget and prepare a supplementary budget which will be responsive to times and circumstances.

“The 2020 supplementary budget was designed, bearing in mind the dwindling revenue from the federation account, to focus on critical priority legacy projects.

“The supplementary budget also considered the guidelines for the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability (SFTAS) programme-for-result additional financing by setting aside part of the total expenditure for COVID-19 related activities.”

Fayemi commended the efforts of the development partners in the transformational agenda of his government and promised that the present administration will continue to collaborate with private investors to make Ekiti great.