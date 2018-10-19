Fayemi swings into action, sacks boards of govt agencies, others

Just less than 72 hours after he was sworn-in, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the immediate dissolution of the boards of government agencies, parastatals and corporations in the state.

Chairmen of the boards of the agencies are directed to hand over to the most senior officer in their respective agencies.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, Friday, said the dissolution however does not affect the statutory boards.

“Government appreciates members of these boards for the services they have rendered to the state. Composition of new boards will be announced at a later date,” Oyebanji said

