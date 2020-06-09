Fayemi threatens return of total lockdown in Ekiti

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has expressed worry over perceived lackadaisical attitude being exhibited towards the preventive guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The governor threatened that he would have no option than to return to lockdown if the current recalcitrant attitude of not obeying interstate ban, social and physical distancing, mandatory use of face masks and hand sanitisers as well as other protocols should persist.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, said this while giving update via telephone conversation on the COVID-19 situation in Ado Ekiti, Tuesday,

Olumilua said the Governor Kayode Fayemi was also disturbed by the porosity of Ekiti borders, which he said, accounted for the upsurge in the number of COVIOD-19 active cases.

“Governor Fayemi was not interested in inflicting hardship on Ekiti people and that was responsible for the reason he reopened economic activities between Monday and Friday.

“As of now, Ekiti has nine active cases and we are not happy with the ways social distancing, use of sanitisers, face masks and infrared thermometers are being disobeyed in public places.

“We are still maintaining that banks, shops, shopping malls, eateries, market men and women must keep to all these guidelines to prevent community spread of COVID- 19 in Ekiti.

“We are still at a stage where we have not had community spread, because those who came to infect our people here came from outside the state.

“But should our people refuse to abide by the protocols, we will be left with no other option than to return total lockdown to avert community spread,” the commissioner said.

On the reopening of schools, Olumilua said a committee comprising government’s delegates, Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) and proprietors of schools is being mauled by Governor Fayemi to interact and come up with recommendations that can facilitate easy return of students to schools.