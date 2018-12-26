Fayose accuses FG of planning emergency rule in Zamfara

FG planning emergency rule in Zamfara, Fayose alleges Fayose Fayose, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti state who is also the Southwest Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)Presidential Campaign Council has accused the federal government of to hide under the killings in Zamfara state by armed bandits to impose emergency rule on the state.

. In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Fayose alleged that the federal government’s plot was aimed at paving way for a fresh electoral process in the state so that APC can field candidates. He said: “With the emergency rule, there will only be Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state in February next year while governorship and State House of Assembly elections will be postponed till May.”

He warned that: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government cannot hide under its own failure to secure the lives of According to him, the plot was a response to the insistence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow the APC

to field candidates for the 2019 general election in Zamfara state as a result of failure to comply with the Electoral Act.

He advised the federal government to admit its failure and apologise to the people of Zamfara state, who were left at the mercy of armed bandits, noting that “using the killings to achieve political goal is not only wicked but inhuman.

“Under the PDP government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, emergency rule was declared in three states in the Northeast without dismantling democratic institutions.”

He urged the Zamfara state Governor, Abdul-aziz Yari Abubakar to stand up for his people and democracy so as to save the country from going under, adding; “I’m aware that the governor is abroad and I advise that he should return home. This is the time for him to be a man and stand in defense of his people rather than standing with their oppressors.”

Fayose also called on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the APC led federal government to avoid jeopardising democracy in the country by going ahead with its plot to manipulate the 2019 general elections like it was done in the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections.

