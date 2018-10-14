Fayose departs Ekiti before handover day, dares EFCC to arrest him

The outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, Sunday said he is ready to honour at one call should there be any invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fayose, who stated this at the Akure Airport in Ondo State enroute Abuja, added that he was going to Abuja to avoid all insinuations that he would run away from the country through any available route whenever he leaves office as the governor of Ekiti State.

Fayose, who last Thursday reportedly handed over to the state Head of Service Gbenga Faseluka, said he was going to Abuja to be closer to the EFCC or any federal government agency that may summon him.

“My tenure expires on the 16th of October. This is the journey to Abuja. It is safer to be in Abuja than to be in Lagos and be creating impression that you want to escape.

“There is no seaport in Abuja, EFCC doesn’t need any drama. I’m a man of courage, I have told them I’m coming and I’m on my way to them.

“So, after a meritorious service, anybody who wants to call me to question, I’m available to them, just one call away. And my going now is my demonstration to them that I’m a man of my words.

“I’m not scared of anything. I always say to people that the life of a man does not consist in the abundance of what he has, life is for the courageous, not for the weak. I have served well, I have defended the common man in this country and I will continue to defend them.

“I will never be cowed by anybody, it is important to speak truth to power, I will not allow myself or any Nigerian to be oppressed,” Fayose said

He said he remained a leader of Ekiti people even after leaving office.

“My message to the people of Ekiti State is that I remain their leader, in or out of office, I am always their leader. Ekiti comes first above everything and anybody and we will continue to defend our people,” Fayose said.

