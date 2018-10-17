Fayose end of an error – Fayemi

By Bode Olagoke Abuja Ekiti took the centre stage of the nation’s polity yesterday, when the immediate past Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, took over as the new governor of the state.

And while the swearing-in was going on in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, his predecessor, Peter Ayodele Fayose, answered the summon by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja, over allegations of financial misdemeanour.

Delivering his maiden address after the inauguration at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, Fayemi said the state had been in the throes of underdevelopment and financial crisis as a result of bad governance.

In attendance at the swearing in were by notable leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; pioneer National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, his successor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, APC governors in the South-west and their counterparts from the north, ministers and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi said preliminary investigations revealed that the immediate past government plunged the state into a debt of about N170 billion and committed the state to needless projects.

According to him, the economy of Ekiti is in a state of emergency, and required the support of the federal government within the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Fayemi said: “Today’s event signals the end of an era, or more appropriately, the end of an error.

Without a doubt, Ekiti has been through a terrible wilderness experience in the past four years; our reputation as a people has been soiled, and we have become the point of jokes, due to the crass ineptitude, loquacious ignorance and ravenous corruption masquerading as governance in our state during the past administration.

“As we assume office, it is our duty and we will live up to it and ensure we thoroughly review documents and widely disseminate the current state of affairs so that all and sundry can know what has become of our commonwealth.

“Independently verifiable preliminary findings indicate that we have been plunged into a debt of over N170 billion with commitments to innumerable white elephant projects; an average of eight months’ salaries owed across government entities, many state assets unaccounted for.

“We will ensure that within 100 days from today, Ekiti kete will know the true position of things in keeping with our ethos of transparency and accountability in government.

“We are not interested in trial by media; witch-hunting or playing to the gallery.

We will seek out the truth and lay it before our people,” Fayemi declared amidst thundering ovations.

He, however, clarified that his second coming was neither to settle scores nor a revenge mission, but a healing balm on a painful wound.

The former minister, however, said, “as the events of the past four years go into the history books, we will take duty to ourselves and generation coming after us, to work together to ensure that never again shall we be deceived into making such a grievous mistake that has set us back so steeply on the development curve.” The new Ekiti helmsman listed the priority areas of his administration to include; agriculture, social investment, infrastructural development and entrenching knowledge-based economy.

Fayemi assured not to rest until “the burning issue of payment of salaries is fully addressed,” even as he announced the reintroduction of the social safety net for the elderly.

PDP reacts In a reaction, however, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Jackson Adebayo welcomed the planned probe of Fayose administration.

He said: “Only the person who did evil will have reasons to be running away.

The government we ran for four years was very transparent and devoid of corruption.

“I can tell you that Fayose is ready to answer any question on the way he ran his government whenever he is called upon to do so.

He has even submitted himself to the EFCC today for probe.

“If he had done that, there was no need for Fayemi to be gesticulating about probing Fayose; he has already presented himself to the chief crime investigator in the country.” …Fayose at EFCC, Wike speaks Meanwhile, former Governor Fayose, yesterday surrendered himself to the EFCC at the anti-graft body’s headquarters in Abuja.

In his company were the Rivers state Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, former Aviation Minister, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode and some PDP chieftains.

Also there with the former governor was his legal team, led by Mr. Mike Ozekome, SAN.

Spotting a blue t-shirt with a bold white inscription: ‘EFCC I’m here’, with a fez cap to match, the former governor had two bags on him, believed to contain some personal effects of his in event the EFCC holds him back.

Speaking to journalists shortly before entering the anti-graft agency’s office, he said: “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October.

“Like I said to the EFCC to await my arrival, this morning they came to my house, they cordoned off my street which I feel personally is unnecessary and unwarranted.

“When a man says he is coming, Nigerians should be given the benefit of the doubt.

I have left Ekiti so whatever they need to ask today, I will be able to respond appropriately.” Also speaking, Governor Wike said, “he (Fayose) wrote letter to the EFCC that he would submit himself on the 16th of October.

And I believe EFCC should know that he is well, he is hail and healthy.

“I want Nigerians to know that he came by himself to the EFCC without anybody harassing him, so that is why I have brought him here today.” It was, however, not clear if Fayose was released by the anti-graft body as at the time of filing this report.

